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Local Licks Music Festival and Fundraiser 2026

Local Licks Music Festival and Fundraiser 2026

This year's Local Licks Festival is the 6th annual fundraiser for The Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club held at Paducah Beer Werks and produced by Four Rivers Entertainment and Local Licks Paducah (501c3). It is an all day festival with local food, music, craft brews and more.

Free admission. Donations accepted.

Paducah Beer Werks
12:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club of Paducah
270-444-9124
https://www.ocbg.club/
Paducah Beer Werks
301 N. 4th Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 933-1265
https://paducahbeerwerks.com/