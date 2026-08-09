Local Licks Music Festival and Fundraiser 2026
Local Licks Music Festival and Fundraiser 2026
This year's Local Licks Festival is the 6th annual fundraiser for The Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club held at Paducah Beer Werks and produced by Four Rivers Entertainment and Local Licks Paducah (501c3). It is an all day festival with local food, music, craft brews and more.
Free admission. Donations accepted.
Paducah Beer Werks
12:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club of Paducah
270-444-9124
Paducah Beer Werks
301 N. 4th StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 933-1265