Lower Town Arts & Music Festival 2026

Paducah’s beloved Lower Town Arts & Music Festival will be back in 2026!

LTAMF is a celebration of all things art, community, and music. Set in the historic Lower Town Arts District (7th and Madison Streets), the festival offers art vendors, live music, family activities, and various mouth-watering food and beverage options.

2026 festival dates are Friday, May 8th & Saturday, May 9th, culminating in a weekend full of musical, culinary, and artistic talent from Western Kentucky and the surrounding region.

