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M-POWER PADUCAH w/ Lovelace and Come Monday

M-POWER PADUCAH w/ Lovelace and Come Monday

M-POWER PADUCAH

Join us at Paducah Beer Werks on the LAST MONDAY of the month as we raise money for Starfish Orphan Ministries and veterans in need of our help.
Donations accepted at the door.

Doors open: 6:00
Concert begins: 7:00
Kitchen open with FULL MENU!
ALL AGES ALLOWED

Paducah Beer Werks
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

M-Power Paducah
Paducah Beer Werks
301 N. 4th Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 933-1265
https://paducahbeerwerks.com/