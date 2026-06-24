M-POWER PADUCAH w/ Lovelace and Come Monday
M-POWER PADUCAH w/ Lovelace and Come Monday
M-POWER PADUCAH
Join us at Paducah Beer Werks on the LAST MONDAY of the month as we raise money for Starfish Orphan Ministries and veterans in need of our help.
Donations accepted at the door.
Doors open: 6:00
Concert begins: 7:00
Kitchen open with FULL MENU!
ALL AGES ALLOWED
Paducah Beer Werks
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
M-Power Paducah
Paducah Beer Werks
301 N. 4th StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 933-1265