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MAG Murray Makers August

MAG Murray Makers August

WHO: Anyone

WHERE: MAG

WHEN: 2nd Monday of the month

TIME: 6:00 pm

MAG Murray Makers is an ongoing monthly open studio for all MAG members. Basic supplies will be available at the MAG Community Studio. Bring your own projects and inspiration, and also get the opportunity to informally share ideas and creative insights with your fellow artists. While official start time is 6, doors are often open at 5:00pm.

Murray Art Guild
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
http://www.murrayartguild.org
Murray Art Guild
400 N. 4th Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net
http://murrayartguild.org