Mahr Park Arboretum Guided Hike: Pollinators
Mahr Park Arboretum Guided Hike: Pollinators
Join us for a guided Pollinator Hike and discover the important role bees, butterflies, and other pollinators play in supporting healthy ecosystems and native plant life. Hike leader, Kevin Moser, will share his knowledge of bees and their vital role in pollination and the environment. This educational hike is a great opportunity to experience nature close up while gaining a deeper understanding of these essential species.
Mahr Park Arboretum
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Mahr Park Arboretum
270-584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com
Mahr Park Arboretum
55 Mahr Park DriveMadisonville, Kentucky
(270) 584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com