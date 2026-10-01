Mahr Park Arboretum Hay Bale Trail

Mahr Park Arboretum’s favorite fall traditions will return! Throughout October, our annual Hay Bale Trail transforms the Arboretum into a whimsical autumn wonderland filled with 80+ creatively decorated hay bale displays, each with its own unique theme and personality.

We take fall decorating seriously, so grab a warm drink, gather your family, and enjoy a scenic drive or stroll through a season bursting with pumpkins, hay bales, colorful leaves, and unforgettable photo opportunities. Whether you’re celebrating your favorite season or simply looking for a little autumn magic, the Hay Bale Trail is a fall tradition you won’t want to miss!

