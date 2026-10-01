Mahr Park Arboretum Hay Bale Trail
Mahr Park Arboretum Hay Bale Trail
Mahr Park Arboretum’s favorite fall traditions will return! Throughout October, our annual Hay Bale Trail transforms the Arboretum into a whimsical autumn wonderland filled with 80+ creatively decorated hay bale displays, each with its own unique theme and personality.
We take fall decorating seriously, so grab a warm drink, gather your family, and enjoy a scenic drive or stroll through a season bursting with pumpkins, hay bales, colorful leaves, and unforgettable photo opportunities. Whether you’re celebrating your favorite season or simply looking for a little autumn magic, the Hay Bale Trail is a fall tradition you won’t want to miss!
Mahr Park Arboretum
07:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Mahr Park Arboretum
270-584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com
Mahr Park Arboretum
55 Mahr Park DriveMadisonville, Kentucky
(270) 584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com