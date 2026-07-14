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Mahr Park Arboretum Sunday Seminar: Honey Bees

Mahr Park Arboretum Sunday Seminar: Honey Bees

Join us for a Sunday Seminar focused on the fascinating world of honey bees. Learn about the important role they play in pollination, agriculture, and ecosystems.

Guest speaker Erik Miller will share insights into honey bee behavior, hive life, and the wide variety of products that bees yield. Erik will also have products from Miller Ridge Bee Company available, allowing attendees to browse and purchase locally made bee-derived items.

Mahr Park Arboretum
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Mahr Park Arboretum
270-584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com
https://www.mahrparkarboretum.com
Mahr Park Arboretum
55 Mahr Park Drive
Madisonville, Kentucky
(270) 584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com
https://www.mahrparkarboretum.com