Mahr Park Arboretum Sunday Seminar: Honey Bees
Mahr Park Arboretum Sunday Seminar: Honey Bees
Join us for a Sunday Seminar focused on the fascinating world of honey bees. Learn about the important role they play in pollination, agriculture, and ecosystems.
Guest speaker Erik Miller will share insights into honey bee behavior, hive life, and the wide variety of products that bees yield. Erik will also have products from Miller Ridge Bee Company available, allowing attendees to browse and purchase locally made bee-derived items.
Mahr Park Arboretum
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Mahr Park Arboretum
270-584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com
Mahr Park Arboretum
55 Mahr Park DriveMadisonville, Kentucky
(270) 584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com