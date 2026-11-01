Mahr Park Guided Hike: Fall Scavenger Hunt
Mahr Park Guided Hike: Fall Scavenger Hunt
November 7, 2026
10 AM- 12 PM
Welcome Center
Explore the beauty of fall while searching for nature’s treasures! Kids will discover, observe, and learn about the signs of the season on a fun fall scavenger hunt.
Recommended for 1st-5th grade.
Mahr Park Arboretum
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Mahr Park Arboretum
270-584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com
Mahr Park Arboretum
55 Mahr Park DriveMadisonville, Kentucky
(270) 584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com