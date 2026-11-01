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Mahr Park Guided Hike: Fall Scavenger Hunt

Mahr Park Guided Hike: Fall Scavenger Hunt

November 7, 2026
10 AM- 12 PM
Welcome Center

Explore the beauty of fall while searching for nature’s treasures! Kids will discover, observe, and learn about the signs of the season on a fun fall scavenger hunt.

Recommended for 1st-5th grade.

Mahr Park Arboretum
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Mahr Park Arboretum
270-584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com
https://www.mahrparkarboretum.com
Mahr Park Arboretum
55 Mahr Park Drive
Madisonville, Kentucky
(270) 584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com
https://www.mahrparkarboretum.com