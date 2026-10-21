© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mahr Park Guided Kayak Excursion: Fall Colors

Mahr Park Guided Kayak Excursion: Fall Colors

October 24, 2026
2-4 PM
Kayak Launch
Paddle along Lake Pee Wee and take in the beauty of fall! Enjoy the changing colors of the season while keeping an eye out for waterfowl and other wildlife along the way

Mahr Park Arboretum
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Mahr Park Arboretum
270-584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com
https://www.mahrparkarboretum.com
Mahr Park Arboretum
55 Mahr Park Drive
Madisonville, Kentucky
(270) 584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com
https://www.mahrparkarboretum.com