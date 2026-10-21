Mahr Park Guided Kayak Excursion: Fall Colors
Mahr Park Guided Kayak Excursion: Fall Colors
October 24, 2026
2-4 PM
Kayak Launch
Paddle along Lake Pee Wee and take in the beauty of fall! Enjoy the changing colors of the season while keeping an eye out for waterfowl and other wildlife along the way
Mahr Park Arboretum
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mahr Park Arboretum
270-584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com
Mahr Park Arboretum
55 Mahr Park DriveMadisonville, Kentucky
(270) 584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com