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Mark Comley Magic Show - A CCPL Summer Performance Event

Mark Comley Magic Show - A CCPL Summer Performance Event

Join Magician Mark Comley as he presents a magic show filled with magic and wacky fun.

Presented free of charge. No Registration is Required.

An adult must accompany children under the age of 12.

Calloway County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org