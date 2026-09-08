Market House Theatre presents Come From Away

Come From Away is based on the true story of the time when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover, when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander’s airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.

SHOWTIMES

Thursday, September 10 @ 7:15 pm

Friday, September 11 @ 7:15 pm

Saturday, September 12 @ 7:15 pm

Sunday, September 13 @ 2:30 pm

Thursday, September 17 @ 7:15 pm

Friday, September 18 @ 7:15 pm

Saturday, September 19 @ 7:15 pm

Sunday, September 20 @ 2:30 pm