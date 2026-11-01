Market House Theatre presents Death of Kings Live Performance

Death of Kings blends Shakespeare, neuroscience, and storytelling to explore war, trauma, and healing.

Written and performed by Ben Grimes

Death of Kings traces the journey of an American soldier, from enlistment and deployment to reintegration into society. Written by a military veteran from Arkansas, this poignant piece explores the profound effects of war, trauma, and mental health, emphasizing how the art of storytelling can serve as a transformative tool for healing and resilience, both for soldiers and civilians. By weaving in moments and rhythms of Shakespearean text and drawing from advancements in neuroscience and drama therapy, he reveals a path to recovery and the true cost of freedom.

All tickets are general admission for this free event brought to you by Market House Theatre and the Clemens Fine Arts Center.

*All programs and dates are subject to change without notice.

*Everyone attending a performance, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

*Ticket holders arriving after curtain will be seated at the discretion of the house manager. If late, your original seats may be unavailable and your newly assigned seats may be located in another area of the theatre.

*Regular Box office hours – Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

*Tickets outside of box office hours are available for pickup at will call starting 45 minutes prior to show time.

*The box office will be closed on all WKCTC Holidays.

Clemens Fine Arts Center | WKCTC

For additional questions or concerns, please contact the Box Office at (270) 534-3212.