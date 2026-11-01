Market House Theatre presents The Breach by Ben Grimes

Created by Ben Grimes, The Breach brings veterans and civilians together for an unforgettable night of storytelling, healing, and connection

Created & Led by Ben Grimes

The Breach is a powerful community-based theatre experience that brings veterans, active-duty service members, and civilians together to share stories of service, trauma, and reintegration. Created through an ensemble-driven process, this original performance transforms lived experience into art—offering audiences an evening of honesty, connection, and reflection. Through storytelling rooted in empathy and courage, The Breach creates space for healing, understanding, and meaningful public dialogue.

All tickets are general admission for this free event brought to you by Market House Theatre and the Clemens Fine Arts Center.

*All programs and dates are subject to change without notice.

*Everyone attending a performance, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

*Ticket holders arriving after curtain will be seated at the discretion of the house manager. If late, your original seats may be unavailable and your newly assigned seats may be located in another area of the theatre.

*Regular Box office hours – Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

*Tickets outside of box office hours are available for pickup at will call starting 45 minutes prior to show time.

*The box office will be closed on all WKCTC Holidays.

Clemens Fine Arts Center | WKCTC

For additional questions or concerns, please contact the Box Office at (270) 534-3212.

