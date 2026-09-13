Market House Theatre presents The Crucible

In the rigid world of Salem, Massachusetts, a single accusation sets off a chain reaction that consumes an entire community. As paranoia spreads and authority goes unchecked, long-held tensions surface, alliances fracture, and the line between truth and survival becomes dangerously blurred.

At the center of it all are individuals forced to confront impossible choices: protect their own lives or risk everything to stand for what is right.

Arthur Miller’s The Crucible is a haunting and electrifying drama that explores the consequences of mass hysteria and the courage required to resist it.