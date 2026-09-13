Market House Theatre presents The Crucible
Market House Theatre presents The Crucible
In the rigid world of Salem, Massachusetts, a single accusation sets off a chain reaction that consumes an entire community. As paranoia spreads and authority goes unchecked, long-held tensions surface, alliances fracture, and the line between truth and survival becomes dangerously blurred.
At the center of it all are individuals forced to confront impossible choices: protect their own lives or risk everything to stand for what is right.
Arthur Miller’s The Crucible is a haunting and electrifying drama that explores the consequences of mass hysteria and the courage required to resist it.
Market House Theatre
18-36
Every week through Nov 01, 2026.
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 04:45 PM
Thursday: 07:15 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:15 PM - 09:15 PM
Saturday: 07:15 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 04:45 PM
Thursday: 07:15 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:15 PM - 09:15 PM
Saturday: 07:15 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
Market House Theatre
270-444-6828
info@mhtplay.org
Market House Theatre
132 Market House Sq.Paducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 444-6828
info@mhtplay.org