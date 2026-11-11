Market House Theatre presents The Hundred Dresses
Market House Theatre presents The Hundred Dresses
Wanda Petronski just wants to belong, but in a 1930s American town, her Polish name and worn clothes make her an easy target. When classmates tease Wanda for claiming to own a hundred beautiful dresses, Maddie knows it is wrong but stays silent. After Wanda’s family moves away to escape the cruelty, Maddie is left grappling with guilt and the cost of saying nothing. Based on Eleanor Estes’ beloved book, this poignant story explores bullying, courage, and the power of standing up for what is right.
Market House Theatre
02:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Event Supported By
Market House Theatre
270-444-6828
info@mhtplay.org
Market House Theatre
132 Market House Sq.Paducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 444-6828
info@mhtplay.org