© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Market House Theatre The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition

Market House Theatre The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

SHOWTIMES
Friday July 17 @ 6:30 pm
Saturday July 18 @ 1 and 3 pm
Sunday July 19 @ 2:30 pm

Market House Theatre
01:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jul 19, 2026.

Event Supported By

Market House Theatre
270-444-6828
info@mhtplay.org
http://www.markethousetheatre.org
Market House Theatre
132 Market House Sq.
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 444-6828
info@mhtplay.org
https://www.markethousetheatre.org