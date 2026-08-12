MCC Singers Community Christmas Concert

Celebrate the joy of the season with the MCC Singers Christmas Concert, a festive evening of music presented by volunteer singers from all walks of life, united by a shared passion for music and a love of singing together. Filled with holiday favorites, classic carols, and joyful harmonies, this beloved annual tradition captures the true spirit of Christmas.

Before or after the performance, be sure to visit the Anne P. Baker Gallery to enjoy the enchanting “Glitter, Glisten, Glow” display of beautifully decorated trees and wreaths, adding an extra touch of holiday magic to your experience.