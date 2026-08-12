MCC Singers Spring Concert

Celebrate the season of renewal with the MCC Singers Annual Spring Concert, an evening of music featuring a blend of popular favorites and classical selections. From timeless choral works to contemporary arrangements, this diverse program offers something for every music lover.

The MCC Singers is a community choir made up of volunteer voices from all walks of life—students, professionals, and community members—united by a shared passion for music and the joy of singing together. If you’d like to join, call 270-821-2787 for information. No audition necessary!

