MCC Singers Spring Concert
MCC Singers Spring Concert
Celebrate the season of renewal with the MCC Singers Annual Spring Concert, an evening of music featuring a blend of popular favorites and classical selections. From timeless choral works to contemporary arrangements, this diverse program offers something for every music lover.
The MCC Singers is a community choir made up of volunteer voices from all walks of life—students, professionals, and community members—united by a shared passion for music and the joy of singing together. If you’d like to join, call 270-821-2787 for information. No audition necessary!
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
$10
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 23 Apr 2027
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
2000 College DriveMadisonville, Kentucky 42431
270-821-2787
toby.roberts@kctcs.edu