© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

McFlix Film Club

McFlix Film Club

Join Justin and Isabel for lively discussion about movies and TV shows on the first Tuesday of each month! We don't discuss any particular movie or show; we want to talk about whatever you've been watching!

McCracken County Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
(270) 442-2510
bwrinkle@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net/