McFlix Film Club
McFlix Film Club
Join Justin and Isabel for lively discussion about movies and TV shows on the first Tuesday of each month! We don't discuss any particular movie or show; we want to talk about whatever you've been watching!
McCracken County Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
(270) 442-2510
bwrinkle@mclib.net
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net