McLib 101: 1st Amendment: A Citizen’s Guide

Led by Teris Swanson, Attorney Whitlow, Roberts, Houston & Straub, PLLC

Join us for an engaging look at one of our nation's most vital freedoms. This community event explores the history and scope of the First Amendment, from its origins to the landmark Supreme Court cases that continue to shape free speech, religion, press, assembly, and petition rights today. Whether you're a student, civic-minded citizen, or lifelong learner, you'll come away with a deeper understanding of the freedoms that define American democracy.

Teris N. Swanson is an attorney at Whitlow, Roberts, Houston & Straub, PLLC where she practices personal injury, criminal defense, estate planning, and Social Security disability. She previously served as Judge/Executive of Livingston County, Kentucky.

All programs are free & open to the public

