© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

McLib 101: 1st Amendment: A Citizen’s Guide

McLib 101: 1st Amendment: A Citizen’s Guide

Led by Teris Swanson, Attorney Whitlow, Roberts, Houston & Straub, PLLC

Join us for an engaging look at one of our nation's most vital freedoms. This community event explores the history and scope of the First Amendment, from its origins to the landmark Supreme Court cases that continue to shape free speech, religion, press, assembly, and petition rights today. Whether you're a student, civic-minded citizen, or lifelong learner, you'll come away with a deeper understanding of the freedoms that define American democracy.

Teris N. Swanson is an attorney at Whitlow, Roberts, Houston & Straub, PLLC where she practices personal injury, criminal defense, estate planning, and Social Security disability. She previously served as Judge/Executive of Livingston County, Kentucky.

All programs are free & open to the public

McCracken County Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net/