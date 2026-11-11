McLib 101 Series Native American Heritage Month Special Event Fred Nez Keams

Fred Nez-Keams is a Diné flute-maker and musician from the Navajo Nation in New Mexico who now resides in Kentucky. Raised in Navajo traditions by his grandparents, a Medicine Man and a Hand Trembler, Fred shares his heritage through his music and stories. His work has been featured in the Kentucky Arts Council’s Native Reflection exhibit in 2020 and 2024, as well as commissioned for the 2022 Kentucky Arts Council’s Governor’s Awards in the Arts.Experience the beauty of Native American cultures through authentic stories and melodies of the Native American Flute.All programs are free & open to the public

