McLib 101 Series presents Revolutionary War in a Trunk

Led by Geoff Baggett, Kentucky writer and Revolutionary War historian.

McCracken County Public Library is pleased to bring you a hands-on, interactive program that is fun for all ages! Geoff Baggett, Kentucky writer and Revolutionary War historian, brings an old wooden trunk full of interesting items and military equipment from the Revolutionary War period. His presentation utilizes reproductions of 18th century weaponry, camp tools and equipment, clothing, toys, personal hygiene items, and other everyday necessities.

Baggett's trunk full of 18th century “treasures” helps bring to life the reality of living on the Virginia and Kentucky frontier in the 1770s, with glimpses into the lives of people who lived in the past.

Geoff Baggett is a Kentucky author, historian, educator, and speaker. His area of interest and expertise is the American Revolution. Geoff has authored over twenty works of historical fiction about the American Revolution and Colonial American period since beginning his writing career in 2015. Eight of his works are epic novels written for an adult / young adult audience. His other books are adventure stories for 10 to 14-year-old students. An avid living historian, Geoff appears regularly in 18th Century attire in classrooms, reenactments, and at other Revolutionary War commemorative events throughout the southeastern and central United States.

This program is funded in part by the Kentucky Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

All programs are free & open to the public

This program is also part of our America 250 series.

