McLib An Alphabet Adventure

A, B, C… let’s go! An Alphabet Adventure is coming to The National Quilt Museum on August 22!

Inspired by Janet Stone’s “And Now I Know My ABCs,” this free family morning invites little learners to explore all 26 letters of the alphabet through art, stories, movement, play and hands-on activities.

Step into the galleries for story time surrounded by Janet Stone’s 26 extraordinary alphabet quilts, then set off on an alphabet scavenger hunt, try alphabet yoga, enjoy children’s financial literacy activities, visit the McCracken County Public Library’s Brary Bus, grab a treat from the Paducah Bank WOW! Wagon and more!

Event is taking place at The National Quilt Museum.

Free admission for children and their families.

