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McLib Animals After Dark

McLib Animals After Dark

Are you afraid of the dark? For many animals, that's their favorite time! Come join us on the second floor from 3:00-4:30 pm for fun-filled games, crafts, and activities all about the animals that come out at night. Children are welcome to come dressed up as their favorite animal, daytime or nighttime ones!

McCracken County Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net/