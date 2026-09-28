McLib Animals After Dark
McLib Animals After Dark
Are you afraid of the dark? For many animals, that's their favorite time! Come join us on the second floor from 3:00-4:30 pm for fun-filled games, crafts, and activities all about the animals that come out at night. Children are welcome to come dressed up as their favorite animal, daytime or nighttime ones!
McCracken County Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net