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McLib Be A Paleontologist

McLib Be A Paleontologist

Be a Paleontologist!

July 7, 2026 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM outside in the garden.

Dig into discovery and uncover hidden fossils, bones, teeth, and sparkling gems like a real Paleontologist!

*Small pieces recommended for ages 3 and up.

McCracken County Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
(270) 442-2510
bwrinkle@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net/