McLib Be A Paleontologist
McLib Be A Paleontologist
Be a Paleontologist!
July 7, 2026 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM outside in the garden.
Dig into discovery and uncover hidden fossils, bones, teeth, and sparkling gems like a real Paleontologist!
*Small pieces recommended for ages 3 and up.
McCracken County Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
(270) 442-2510
bwrinkle@mclib.net
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net