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McLib Bend and Book Yoga

McLib Bend and Book Yoga

Led by instructors from True North Yoga, this free community yoga class series is open to all sizes, shapes, ages, genders, and levels of experience.

Our yoga classes take place the 2nd Saturday at noon each month. Everyone can benefit from the calming and healthful effects of yoga!

Join us in the garden during warmer months and 2nd floor meeting room when weather sends us inside as we reconnect and center with easy paced yoga classes.

McCracken County Public Library
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net/