McLib Evening Upstairs: The 1862 Battles for Forts Henry and Donelson

Join Park Ranger David Hatfield for an engaging discussion on the pivotal 1862 battles for Forts Henry and Donelson. These significant victories for the Union not only secured Kentucky but also marked a crucial turning point in the Western Theater of the American Civil War. As Brigadier General Ulysses S. Grant implemented President Lincoln’s orders, the battles played a vital role in shattering the Confederate defensive line between the Mississippi River and the Appalachian Mountains at a time when the war had reached a stalemate. With a Master of Arts in U.S. History and experience in multiple National Park Service sites, Ranger Hatfield shares his passion for history, providing insights into how these battles transformed the course of the conflict.

This event is free and open to the public.