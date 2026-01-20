McLib Evening Upstairs: The History of the Land Between the Lakes

Led by Christopher Thornock, Archaeologist, Tribal liaison and Heritage Program Manager at LBL

This presentation will cover how people have interacted with the landscape between the Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers starting with prehistory and looking forward in time to the development of the National Recreation Area as the Tennessee Valley Authority acquired the land through eminent domain in the 1960s, a recreation area that ultimately became the responsibility of the United States Forest Service. We’ll also see how the uses of the landscape changed over time from Native American hunting grounds and habitation zones gave way to pioneer farmers of European descent; how these farmers transitioned to various industries like iron and timber; how the Civil War affected it all; and how early conservation efforts began to develop with the Kentucky Woodlands Wildlife Refuge being established in 1938.

Christopher Thornock is an archaeologist, tribal liaison, and the Heritage Program Manager at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area where he has worked there since 2015. He grew up in Augusta, Georgia, and did his graduate work the University of South Carolina researching Native American landscapes.

