McLib Evening Upstairs: Why Mozart Matters

Presenter: Dr. Brian Clardy, Professor of History at Murray State University & host of “Café Jazz” on WKMS 91.3FM.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) was perhaps one of the most consequential composers during the Classical Period. Born in Salzburg, Austria, Mozart was the principal writer of over 800 works; many of these being operas, symphonies, chamber pieces, and sacred music. His legacy was at best whimsical, sometimes controversial, but very intriguing. What is certain is that his following over the last two centuries has been phenomenal.

Dr Brian K. Clardy, Professor of History at Murray State and WKMS radio host, has been a fan of his work since his teenage years. A self-confessed classical music aficionado, A former chair of the Board of Directors for the Kentucky Humanities Council, Clardy once visited Salzburg, Vienna, and Prague (in the Czech Republic) in 2006 in order to pay tribute to the famed Austrian composer to mark his 250th birthday. Clardy argues that the music of Mozart instills joy and a sense of wonder in troublesome times.

This presentation will be part-lecture/part-listening party.

All programs are free & open to the public

