McLib Evenings Upstairs presents Hello from Camp Taylor: How Kentucky Prepared Soldiers to Fight "Over There" in the Great War

Evenings Upstairs Series Presents Hello from Camp Taylor: How Kentucky Prepared Soldiers to Fight "Over There" in the Great War led by Brent Taylor, Professor of History at West Kentucky Community & Technical College.

Veterans Day began as Armistice Day, celebrating the end of hostilities in the greatest war humanity had yet seen. World War I was known for an explosion of new technology that changed the battlefield forever. Instructors at Camp Knox and Camp Taylor taught "soldier boys" how to use all the new weapons before they went overseas. Join us for a look at how they prepared troops for war like it had never been fought before.

Brent Taylor earned his B.A. and M.A. in history from Murray State University. Currently he is a Professor of History at West Kentucky Community & Technical College, a member of the Jackson Purchase Historical Society Editorial Review Board, and the Co-Host of the Old Kentucky Tales podcast available through WKMS.ORG.

All programs are free & open to the public

