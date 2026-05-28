McLib hosts Market House Theatre Playtime Company: Goldilocks
McLib hosts Market House Theatre Playtime Company: Goldilocks
Performances at 9:30, 11:00, & 1:00. A fun and interactive show by the talented actors from the Market House Theatre. This year’s show will be “GOLDILOCKS.”
McCracken County Public Library
09:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net