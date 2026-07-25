McLib Kentucky's Veep: A 'Back Row' Perspective of the Life and Legacy of Alben W. Barkley

Join us for "Kentucky's Veep: A 'Back Row' Perspective of the Life and Legacy of Alben W. Barkley," an enlightening event coinciding with the 146th annual Fancy Farm picnic on Saturday, August 1, 2026. As local, state, and national political candidates gather to share their visions for the future, Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell will provide a historical perspective on the remarkable life and legacy of Barkley, who was born in Graves County in 1877 and became one of the nation’s most influential leaders and orators. Justice Nickell will showcase memorabilia from Barkley's life and reflect on his inspiring final words delivered during a speech in 1956. This event is part of the America 250 series and is free and open to the public.