McLib McFlix Film Club
McLib McFlix Film Club
Join Justin and Isabel for lively discussion about movies and TV shows on the first Tuesday of each month! We don't discuss any particular movie or show; we want to talk about whatever you've been watching! As we may discuss some rated R movies, this program is intended for ages 17+. We will provide refreshments and snacks for those who join us.
McCracken County Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net