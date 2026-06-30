McLib McFlix - Film Club
McLib McFlix - Film Club
Join Justin and Isabel for lively discussion about movies and TV shows on the first Tuesday of each month! We don't discuss any particular movie or show; we want to talk about whatever you've been watching! As we may discuss some rated R movies, this program is intended for ages 17+. We will provide refreshments and snacks for those who join us.
McCracken County Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
(270) 442-2510
bwrinkle@mclib.net
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net