McLib Evenings Upstairs: Reelfoot Lake and the Great Earthquakes That Created It

Reelfoot Lake in Northwest Tennessee is a natural wonder that from its beginnings—the result of a historic seismic event in 1811 and 1812—has captivated visitors and sparked the imagination of generations. It is almost impossible to separate its actual history from folklore or its dark, greed-motivated past from its stunning verdant beauty. The home to ancient cypress trees and families of majestic bald eagles, it is at once a sportsman’s paradise and an oasis for quite meditation, a magical place that attracts migrating flocks of exotic birds and tourists from around the world. Reelfoot is a special place and a rare treasure in a most unlikely region.

Coffey is professor of history and chair of the Department of History and Philosophy at the University of Tennessee at Martin, where he offers classes in US, military, and Latin American history. His books include John Bell Hood and the Struggle for Atlanta, Historic Abilene: An Illustrated History, Soldier Princess: The Life and Legend of Agnes Salm-Salm in North America, 1861-1867, and Sheridan’s Lieutenants: Phil Sheridan, His Generals, and the Final Year of the Civil War. He has contributed to ten major historical reference works and is an assistant editor of three award-winning, three-volume projects: the Encyclopedia of the Vietnam War, the Encyclopedia of American Military History, and the Encyclopedia of the North American Indian Wars, 1607-1890. His most recent work is In Harm’s Way: A History of the American Military Experience, a textbook co-written with Gene Allen Smith and Kyle Longley and published by Oxford University Press.

All programs are free & open to the public

