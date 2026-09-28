McLib Story Time
McLib Story Time
Brary Bear's Story Time is provided every Tuesday at 10am & 1pm from Labor Day to Derby Day, with the exception of city school closings.
Story Time is presented as an early learning curriculum by bringing children's books to life through puppets, skits, songs, and merriment with his pals, Dr. Duck and Lady Dragon! Hip Hip Hooray!
McCracken County Public Library
Every week through Oct 27, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net