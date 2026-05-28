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MCPL @ Benton Adopt a Dino

MCPL @ Benton Adopt a Dino

The dinos are on the loose… can you find them?
Join us at the library for a prehistoric scavenger hunt where YOU track down your perfect dino to adopt! Search the library to find hidden dinosaurs. Choose your favorite to adopt and receive an official adoption certificate + fun dino facts.
Get ready to stomp, search, and ROAR—your dino is waiting!

Program will continue until all dinosaurs have been adopted.

Marshall County Public Library
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Marshall County Public Library
270-527-9969
mcpl@marshallcolibrary.org
http://www.marshallcolibrary.org
Marshall County Public Library
1150 Birch Street
Benton, Kentucky 42025
270-527-9969
mcpl@marshallcolibrary.org
http://www.marshallcolibrary.org