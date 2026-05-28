MCPL @ Benton Adopt a Dino
MCPL @ Benton Adopt a Dino
The dinos are on the loose… can you find them?
Join us at the library for a prehistoric scavenger hunt where YOU track down your perfect dino to adopt! Search the library to find hidden dinosaurs. Choose your favorite to adopt and receive an official adoption certificate + fun dino facts.
Get ready to stomp, search, and ROAR—your dino is waiting!
Program will continue until all dinosaurs have been adopted.
Marshall County Public Library
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Marshall County Public Library
270-527-9969
mcpl@marshallcolibrary.org
Marshall County Public Library
1150 Birch StreetBenton, Kentucky 42025
270-527-9969
mcpl@marshallcolibrary.org