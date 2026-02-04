MCPL Benton Story Hou
MCPL Benton Story Hou
Story Hour is a weekly program where preschoolers can develop kindergarten-ready skills and cultivate a lifelong love of learning through stories, songs, games, and crafts.
Marshall County Public Library
Every week through Jul 29, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Supported By
Marshall County Public Library
270-527-9969
mcpl@marshallcolibrary.org
Marshall County Public Library
1150 Birch StreetBenton, Kentucky 42025
270-527-9969
mcpl@marshallcolibrary.org