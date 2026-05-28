MCPL @ Benton Summer Reading Program: Journey to the Center of the Earth
MCPL @ Benton Summer Reading Program: Journey to the Center of the Earth
Summer Reading Event: Journey to the Center of the Earth
Marshall County Public Library
Every week through Jun 24, 2026.
Wednesday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Marshall County Public Library
270-527-9969
mcpl@marshallcolibrary.org
Marshall County Public Library
1150 Birch StreetBenton, Kentucky 42025
270-527-9969
mcpl@marshallcolibrary.org