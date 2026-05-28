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MCPL @ Benton Summer Reading Program: Journey to the Center of the Earth

MCPL @ Benton Summer Reading Program: Journey to the Center of the Earth

Summer Reading Event: Journey to the Center of the Earth

Marshall County Public Library
Every week through Jun 24, 2026.
Wednesday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Event Supported By

Marshall County Public Library
270-527-9969
mcpl@marshallcolibrary.org
http://www.marshallcolibrary.org
Marshall County Public Library
1150 Birch Street
Benton, Kentucky 42025
270-527-9969
mcpl@marshallcolibrary.org
http://www.marshallcolibrary.org