MCPL @ Calvert City Story Hour
MCPL @ Calvert City Story Hour
Story Hour is a weekly program where preschoolers can develop kindergarten-ready skills and cultivate a lifelong love of learning through stories, songs, games, and crafts.
Marshall County Public Library @ Calvert City
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Supported By
Marshall County Public Library
270-527-9969
mcpl@marshallcolibrary.org
Marshall County Public Library @ Calvert City
949 5th Avenue SECalvert City, Kentucky
270-527-9969