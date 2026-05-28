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MCPL @ Calvert City Story Hour

MCPL @ Calvert City Story Hour

Story Hour is a weekly program where preschoolers can develop kindergarten-ready skills and cultivate a lifelong love of learning through stories, songs, games, and crafts.

Marshall County Public Library @ Calvert City
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Supported By

Marshall County Public Library
270-527-9969
mcpl@marshallcolibrary.org
http://www.marshallcolibrary.org
Marshall County Public Library @ Calvert City
949 5th Avenue SE
Calvert City, Kentucky
270-527-9969
https://www.marshallcolibrary.org/about/calvert-city