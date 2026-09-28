Mercy Health Fall Flu Shots @ McLib
Mercy Health Fall Flu Shots @ McLib
Mercy Health—Lourdes Hospital is making it easy to get your flu shot this year. Flu vaccines have prevented millions of illnesses, flu-related doctor’s visits, and hospitalizations. Because the flu virus is likely to spread this fall and winter, getting vaccinated is more important than ever.
Mercy Health will be offering a free flu clinics at the Library and other locations this fall:
- Tues., September 29 from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m.
Marshall County Hospital during the Marshall County Community Health Fair
615 Old Symsonia Rd, Benton, KY 42025
- Wed., September 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington St, Paducah, KY 42003
- Thurs., October 15 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Ruler Foods Parking Lot
1107 Paris Rd, Mayfield, KY 42066
- Mon., October 26 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Family Service Society
1225 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001
Flu shots are available at no cost to anyone at least nine years old. No insurance or pre-registration is required. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive immunizations. Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Vaccines will be administered by either a Mercy Health provider or a RN student from West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
The Flu Shot Clinic will take place in the parking lot, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the event will move inside.
Additional resources available at these events include:
- September 29 – Marshall County Community Health Fair will feature over 40 vendors, including free A1C screenings, blood pressure checks, balance screenings, and more
- September 30 and October 26 – Purchase District Health Department will provide PCV-20 (a pneumococcal vaccine) to KY residents 50 and older and to individuals ages 19-49 with eligible health conditions, while supplies last. Call the PDHD 270-444-9631 to see if your health condition is eligible or if you qualify for low cost or no charge.