Mercy Health Fall Flu Shots @ McLib

Mercy Health—Lourdes Hospital is making it easy to get your flu shot this year. Flu vaccines have prevented millions of illnesses, flu-related doctor’s visits, and hospitalizations. Because the flu virus is likely to spread this fall and winter, getting vaccinated is more important than ever.

Mercy Health will be offering a free flu clinics at the Library and other locations this fall:

Tues., September 29 from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Marshall County Hospital during the Marshall County Community Health Fair

615 Old Symsonia Rd, Benton, KY 42025

Marshall County Hospital during the Marshall County Community Health Fair 615 Old Symsonia Rd, Benton, KY 42025 Wed., September 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

McCracken County Public Library

555 Washington St, Paducah, KY 42003

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington St, Paducah, KY 42003 Thurs., October 15 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Ruler Foods Parking Lot

1107 Paris Rd, Mayfield, KY 42066

Ruler Foods Parking Lot 1107 Paris Rd, Mayfield, KY 42066 Mon., October 26 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Family Service Society

1225 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001

Flu shots are available at no cost to anyone at least nine years old. No insurance or pre-registration is required. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive immunizations. Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Vaccines will be administered by either a Mercy Health provider or a RN student from West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

The Flu Shot Clinic will take place in the parking lot, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the event will move inside.

Additional resources available at these events include: