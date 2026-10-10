MGC ASAP Freaky Friday Night Done Right
MGC ASAP Freaky Friday Night Done Right
Scares, snacks & screams! Freaky Friday Night Done Right is coming October 16!
Join the MGC ASAP Youth Council for DJ Jiza, a costume contest, food, games, and more! Grab your friends, put on your favorite costume, and come spend a spooky Friday night with us!
Chamber of Commerce
Friday, October 16, 2026
9:30–11:30 PM
Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce
09:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County ASAP
courtney.gcasap@gmail.com
Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce
201 E. College StreetMayfield, Kentucky
270-247-6101