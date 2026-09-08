MHT Playtime presents: Pinocchio
MHT Playtime presents: Pinocchio
Join the Clubhouse at the Market House Gang and act out beloved stories from around the world! Kids participate in the telling of the story by singing, interacting and role-playing along with the Clubhouse actors! Learn the secret password and don’t forget your magic keys to unlock the Rainbow Story Book! It’s an interactive performance perfect for “wiggle-giggle” audiences! Plus, each family gets a free book*!
Our story this time…
Pinocchio!
Playtime is sponsored by the McCracken County Early Childhood Development Council and Don & Renie Barger.
*while supplies last
SHOWTIMES
Thursday, September 10 @ 10 am
Friday, September 11 @ 10 am
Saturday, September 12 @ 1 pm
Market House Theatre
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Sep 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Market House Theatre
270-444-6828
info@mhtplay.org
Market House Theatre
132 Market House Sq.Paducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 444-6828
info@mhtplay.org