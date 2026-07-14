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MHT Playtime presents Rapunzel

MHT Playtime presents Rapunzel

Join the Clubhouse at the Market House Gang and act out beloved stories from around the world! Kids participate in the telling of the story by singing, interacting and role-playing along with the Clubhouse actors! Learn the secret password and don’t forget your magic keys to unlock the Rainbow Story Book! It’s an interactive performance perfect for “wiggle-giggle” audiences! Plus, each family gets a free book*!

Our story this time…

Rapunzel! The classic story told with a hilarious twist! A passing Prince spies Rapunzel high in her tower, and it takes the help of the young audience to get our silly hero and heroine together!

Playtime is sponsored by the McCracken County Early Childhood Development Council and Don & Renie Barger.

*while supplies last

SHOWTIMES
Thursday July 23 @ 10 am
Friday July 24 @ 10 am
Saturday July 25 @ 1 pm

Market House Theatre
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.

Event Supported By

Market House Theatre
270-444-6828
info@mhtplay.org
http://www.markethousetheatre.org
Market House Theatre
132 Market House Sq.
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 444-6828
info@mhtplay.org
https://www.markethousetheatre.org