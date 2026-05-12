MHT Playtime presents The Frog Prince

Thursday and Friday 10-11

Saturday 1-2

Join the Clubhouse at the Market House Gang and act out beloved stories from around the world! Kids participate in the telling of the story by singing, interacting and role-playing along with the Clubhouse actors! Learn the secret password and don’t forget your magic keys to unlock the Rainbow Story Book! It’s an interactive performance perfect for “wiggle-giggle” audiences! Plus, each family gets a free book*!

Our story this time…

The Frog Prince! A spoiled Princess who must learn to take better care of her toys gets unexpected help from a mysterious frog who claims to be a Prince under an enchantment! With help from the audience, the Frog Prince teaches the Princess about the importance of keeping one’s promises.

Playtime is sponsored by the McCracken County Early Childhood Development Council and Don & Renie Barger.

*while supplies last

