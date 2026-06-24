Miss Retta Puppet show @ The Yeiser Art Center
Miss Retta Puppet show @ The Yeiser Art Center
Puppets are taking over the gallery! Join Miss Retta on Thursday, June 11, from 1:30–2:00 PM for a delightful puppet performance celebrating the opening of our newest exhibition. Fun for all ages—come enjoy the show and explore the art!
Free and open to the public.
"Behind the Curtain: Puppetry through the lens of Retta Folsom" will be open June 11th - July 25th with a puppet show and activity every thursday from 1:30 - 3:30pm
Yeiser Art Center
Every week through Jul 16, 2026.
Thursday: 01:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Thursday: 01:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Event Supported By
Yeiser Art Center
(270) 442-2453
kknotts@theyeiser.org
Yeiser Art Center
200 BroadwayPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-2453
yacenter@paducah.com