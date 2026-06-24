Miss Retta Puppet show @ The Yeiser Art Center

Puppets are taking over the gallery! Join Miss Retta on Thursday, June 11, from 1:30–2:00 PM for a delightful puppet performance celebrating the opening of our newest exhibition. Fun for all ages—come enjoy the show and explore the art!

Free and open to the public.

"Behind the Curtain: Puppetry through the lens of Retta Folsom" will be open June 11th - July 25th with a puppet show and activity every thursday from 1:30 - 3:30pm

