Missoula Children’s Theater: Peter and Wendy Casting

Get ready to take center stage! The Missoula Children’s Theatre is coming to the Alhambra Theatre, and they are looking for local stars to fill approximately 50–60 roles in the production of Peter and Wendy.

Dates: July 20–25, 2026, the world-renowned Missoula Children’s Theatre returns for a week-long residency to stage the timeless adventure of Peter and Wendy. On Monday, they’re cast as characters. Rehearsal times will be given out based on roles assigned, with the first rehearsal being on Monday after casting. The final performance is on Saturday, July 25th at 2:00pm.

Casting: Monday, July 20, 2026, at the Alhambra Theatre at 10:00 am.

Performance: Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 2:00 pm.

This program provides a unique opportunity for local students to experience a full-scale theatrical production from audition to curtain call in just six days.

Peter and Wendy

Adapted by Michael McGill, Music and Lyrics by Michael McGill

When Captain Hook sends his right-hand man, Smee, on a quest to capture Peter Pan, it’s seemingly business as usual…at first. Little does Hook realize what fantastic adventures await him and his pirate posse in their search for the elusive Peter Pan. Mistaken identities, ever-morphing clouds, a classy crocodile, some very lost boys, and a fickle shadow all add to the mayhem. Meanwhile, Mr. and Mrs. Darling embark on a quest of their own and find themselves trekking everywhere from Hawaii to the North Pole in search of their three missing children. With help from the earth-friendly Neverlanders, exotic Neverland creatures, and faithful Tinker Bell, the Darling children are found, disputes are ultimately resolved, and everyone–including Captain Hook–finds a place where they truly belong.