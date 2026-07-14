Missoula Children’s Theater Summer Camp 2026 Performance: Peter and Wendy

When Captain Hook sends his right-hand man, Smee, on a quest to capture Peter Pan, it’s seemingly business as usual…at first. Little does Hook realize what fantastic adventures await him and his pirate posse in their search for the elusive Peter Pan. Mistaken identities, ever-morphing clouds, a classy crocodile, some very lost boys, and a fickle shadow all add to the mayhem. Meanwhile, Mr. and Mrs. Darling embark on a quest of their own and find themselves trekking everywhere from Hawaii to the North Pole in search of their three missing children.

With help from the earth-friendly Neverlanders, exotic Neverland creatures, and faithful Tinker Bell, the Darling children are found, disputes are ultimately resolved, and everyone–including Captain Hook–finds a place where they truly belong.

Founded in 1970, Missoula Children’s Theatre is internationally recognized for its unique educational model, which allows local children to rehearse and perform a full musical production in just one week. This residency provides an exceptional opportunity for students to build confidence, teamwork, and performance skills while working alongside professional theatre artists.

Come see this wonderful performance on July 25, 2026 at 2:00 PM

