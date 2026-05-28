MSU Baseball 3-Day Youth Camp

ages 6-14

Led by MSU’s Dan Skirka, campers get to develop their playing skills and teamwork in a collaborative and positive environment.

COME AND JOIN US FOR ONE OF OUR YOUTH CAMPS. DURING THESE CAMPS, PLAYERS WILL BE INSTRUCTED BY MEMBERS OF THE MURRAY STATE COACHING STAFF AND CURRENT PLAYERS. WE WILL COVER ALL ASPECTS OF THE GAME; HITTING, DEFENSE, PITCHING, AND BASERUNNING.

Register here.

