MSU Baseball 3-Day Youth Camp
MSU Baseball 3-Day Youth Camp
ages 6-14
Led by MSU’s Dan Skirka, campers get to develop their playing skills and teamwork in a collaborative and positive environment.
COME AND JOIN US FOR ONE OF OUR YOUTH CAMPS. DURING THESE CAMPS, PLAYERS WILL BE INSTRUCTED BY MEMBERS OF THE MURRAY STATE COACHING STAFF AND CURRENT PLAYERS. WE WILL COVER ALL ASPECTS OF THE GAME; HITTING, DEFENSE, PITCHING, AND BASERUNNING.
Register here.
Johnny Reagan Field
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Jun 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
Murray State Racer Athletics
270-809-3000
Johnny Reagan Field
Next to Roy Stewart StadiumMurray, Kentucky