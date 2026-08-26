© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MSU Cinema International Presents: Exhuma

MSU Cinema International Presents: Exhuma

Two young shamans team up with a mortician and a feng shui expert to stop a father’s vengeful ghost from destroying a Korean family living in Los Angeles. As the team investigates the father’s gravesite and begins to dig into the family’s history, they unearth more than they bargain for and find themselves battling the ghosts of Korea’s past in a fight for their own survival. In Korean and Japanese with English subtitles.

Faculty Hall, Room 208
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

MSU Cinema International
bpost1@murraystate.edu
https://www.murraystate.edu/academics/CollegesDepartments/CollegeOfHumanitiesAndFineArts/GlobalLanguagesAndTheatreArts/globalLanguages/CinemaInternational.aspx
Faculty Hall, Room 208
MSU Main Campus
Murray, Kentucky 42071